John E. Barry "J.B."

HAMMOND, IN - John E. Barry "J.B." age 60, of Hammond, was born September 2, 1958 and passed away May 3, 2019. He is survived by his sister Cyndi (Perk) Perkins, brother Bebe (Kathy) Barry and sister Linda (Dick) Millwood; nieces Shanna (Paul) Powell and Heather (Trent) Porter; nephew Ryan (Joanne) Barry: great-nephews: Nate, Cole, Easton; great-nieces: Kylie, Mady, Breckan and Delilah; many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Pearl Barry.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Please visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.