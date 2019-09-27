John E. Davis

HIGHLAND, IN - John E. Davis, age 85, of Highland, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Davis; daughter, Barbara Davis; son, Jeff Davis; grandchildren: Jeffery Davis, Jeremy (Jen) Davis, and Matthew (Jessica) Davis; and great granddaughter, Arianna. He was preceded in death by his sons: Scott and Leonard Davis.

Services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with visiting from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m.

John was a Professor Emeritus at Purdue University and was active in both the Indiana and Hammond Area Reading Councils. He was also a longtime Sunday School Teacher at Lincoln Street Christian Church in Highland. For full obit visit www.fagenmiller.com