1/
John E. Davis
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John E. Davis

WESTVILLE, IN - John E. Davis, 66, of Westville, IN passed away at University of Chicago Hospital surrounded by his beloved wife and children. John was born in Biloxi, MS on January 17, 1954 to the late Everett E. Davis and Alice Ann (nee Hudgens) Davis.

John retired from Mittal (Bethlehem) Steel in February 2018 after over 41 years of service, most of which was devoted to technology and computer systems. Aside from computers, he loved Mustangs (both cars and airplanes!), Star Trek, the Cubs, and most of all, spending time with his family.

He was raised in Harlan, KY, graduating from Harlan High School in 1972. He worked for the local radio station as an on-air personality; this eventually led him to Valparaiso, IN, to attend Valparaiso Technical Institute. It was there that he met his treasured future wife, Vicki L. Green; they were married on February 19, 1977.

John is survived by his wife Vicki; his children, Megan (Tom) Dillabaugh of Hebron, John (Melissa Quintanilla) of Hammond, and Alec Davis of Hebron; his grandchildren, Allyson Dillabaugh, Tommy Dillabaugh, Samson Dillabaugh, and Elayna Davis; his brother Neel (Dee Dee Davis) of Harlan, KY, and many other loving friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, E.E. and Alice Davis.

Following cremation, no services will be held at this time. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved