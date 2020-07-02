John E. Davis

WESTVILLE, IN - John E. Davis, 66, of Westville, IN passed away at University of Chicago Hospital surrounded by his beloved wife and children. John was born in Biloxi, MS on January 17, 1954 to the late Everett E. Davis and Alice Ann (nee Hudgens) Davis.

John retired from Mittal (Bethlehem) Steel in February 2018 after over 41 years of service, most of which was devoted to technology and computer systems. Aside from computers, he loved Mustangs (both cars and airplanes!), Star Trek, the Cubs, and most of all, spending time with his family.

He was raised in Harlan, KY, graduating from Harlan High School in 1972. He worked for the local radio station as an on-air personality; this eventually led him to Valparaiso, IN, to attend Valparaiso Technical Institute. It was there that he met his treasured future wife, Vicki L. Green; they were married on February 19, 1977.

John is survived by his wife Vicki; his children, Megan (Tom) Dillabaugh of Hebron, John (Melissa Quintanilla) of Hammond, and Alec Davis of Hebron; his grandchildren, Allyson Dillabaugh, Tommy Dillabaugh, Samson Dillabaugh, and Elayna Davis; his brother Neel (Dee Dee Davis) of Harlan, KY, and many other loving friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, E.E. and Alice Davis.

Following cremation, no services will be held at this time. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.