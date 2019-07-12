John E. Kreiger

VALPARAISO, IN - John E. Kreiger, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born August 26, 1940 in Attica, IN, and later adopted by Herman and Carrie (Meyer) Kreiger. John graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1959 and held a variety of jobs including serving as a driver in the oil business (Heinold Oil) for 21 years, before starting a 12-year career as a custodian with Valparaiso Community Schools, from which he retired in 2006. He was a charter member of the Valparaiso Mennonite Church, where he was very active. John enjoyed keeping his lawn and garden pristine, and was known for his legendary sparkling clean floors and windows. He will be remembered for his resilient and witty personality, his hard-working and tenacious nature, and his tender heart for others. John was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

On January 6, 1962 in Kouts, John married Lydia Gingerich, who survives, along with their children: Karen (Tamara Towns) Kreiger of Churubusco, IN, Janet (Keith) Miller of Ft. Wayne, IN, Brad (Natalie) Kreiger of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Sara Miller, Jonathan (Alissa) Miller, Ada Kreiger; great-granddaughter, Noelle; sisters: Pauline Libak and Sandra Todd; sister-in-law, Dinah Todd; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Valparaiso Mennonite Church, 1305 Silhavy Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A private burial will take place at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery in Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to the Valparaiso Mennonite Church or VNA Hospice of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.