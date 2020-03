John E. Tripenfeldas

NORTH JUDSON, IN - John E. Tripenfeldas, age 83, of North Judson, IN passed away March 10, 2020. He is survived by three sons: John of Winamac, Keith of North Judson and Steve of Schererville.

Friends may call from 4:00-8:00 PM CT Friday, March 13, 2020 at the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc., North Judson, IN. Graveside Services 11:00 AM CT Saturday, March 14 at the Highland Cemetery, North Judson, IN.