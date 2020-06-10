John E. Van Kalker

CRETE, IL - John E. Van Kalker, age 84, of Crete, IL, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara Van Kalker, nee Molenhouse. Loving father of Ronald (Nancy) Van Kalker, Richard (Darci) Van Kalker, Gerald (Heidi) Van Kalker and John R. (Debbie) Van Kalker. Step-father of Jerry (Sheila) Zeldenrust. Proud grandfather of Justin, Jason, Ming, Michelle, Payton, Kacie, Kyle, Amanda, and Amber. Step-grandfather of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Robert (late Martha) Van Kalker, late Ted (late Betty) Van Kalker, and the late Joyce (Dave) Bosgraff. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his first wife Carol A. Van Kalker, nee DeBoer, and by his parents, John and Catherine Van Kalker.

Visitation Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00–8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at First Church (PCA) 3134 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL, with Rev. Ben Kappers officiating. Private interment Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL.

John will be remembered as a truly generous, gentle and humble man of God, who touched the lives of family and friends with his broad smile and caring words. His unique appreciation for the simplicity of farm-life and new technology led to a variety of hobbies and interests. From raising cattle to solar power, and from exotic birds to flying airplanes, John enjoyed a full life while always being quick to testify that all he was blessed with came from his heavenly Father. John's prayers at family gatherings never failed to include thanks to God for the precious gift of our Savior Jesus Christ, ensuring eternal life for all who believe. His investments in Kingdom work through the Bible League International and seminaries exemplified his convictions that we are blessed by God while we are here to spread the good news of the gospel. Although a few short lines cannot adequately reflect his life and accomplishments, the ripple effect of his loss will stand as a testament to the genuine love he showed and the example he gave us. John was a United States Army Veteran.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bible League International. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.