John Eric Chorba

Guest Book
  • "John was a longtime friend of mine . unfortunately I will..."
    - Stuart Estrada
Service Information
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN
46323
(219)-844-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Bocken Funeral Home, Inc.
7042 Kennedy Avenue
Hammond, IN 46323
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Eric Chorba

HAMMOND, IN - John Eric Chorba, age 68, of Hammond, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.He is survived by a sister, Linda (James) Maycunich; two brothers: Robert (Linda) Chorba and Jim (Debbie) Chorba; numerous nieces nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including his partner Alexander Barron. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward (Betty) Chorba.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Private burial at St. John Cemetery. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for a time of visitation.

No flowers please, memorials to his family would be appreciated.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.
Published in The Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.