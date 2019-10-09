John F. Brice Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John F. Brice Sr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

John F. Brice, Sr.

LAS VEGAS, NV - John F. Brice, Sr., age 89, passed away October 5, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bridget Delia Ryan and father, John Anthony Brice; siblings William, Irene, Kathleen, Mildred, Mary and late wife, Gayle J. Cavell. He is survived by his children Joyce Plukas (Roger Ketelaar), Mesa AZ; John (Gina) Brice Jr. Toledo, OH; Gayle (Jeff) Orvedal, Las Vegas, NV; William (Kristi) Brice, Valpo, IN; 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and special friend Carolyn Maxwell. John lived and worked for most of his life in Northwest Indiana and Rensseslear. He was retired from the Teamsters LU 142. He was a Korean War Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and was involved in the VFW and American Legion. As a young man, John enjoyed big game hunting and fishing. John will lay in internment at the Boulder City Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.
Published in The Times on Oct. 9, 2019
bullet Purple Heart bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.