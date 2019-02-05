John F. Kryda

CROWN POINT, IN - John F. Kryda, age 81, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.John is survived by his daughter: Mary Beth Kryda; grandson: Jake Kryda; two brothers: Michael Kryda and Mark (Barb) Kryda; two sisters: Mary Ellen (late Denny) Breen and Margaret (John Petruszak.) Kryda; brother-in-law: James (Donna) Quinn; sister-in- law: Cindy Kryda; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded death by his wife: Rosemary Kryda; sister: Marcia (Dick) Frazier; and parents: John and Bernice Kryda.John was a graduate of Mendel High School and the Illinois Institute of Technology. He worked as a design engineer for Allis Chalmers and International Harvester before investing in equipment and traveling the Great Plains seasonally in his own harvesting business. Upon exiting the harvesting business, John entered the residential development field, pausing briefly to trade at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the late 70's and early 80's. He would work in residential development and home building until his death, never finding satisfaction in retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, a friend to many, and an enthusiast of literature, music, singing, and having a good time.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.Funeral Prayers will be said on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN at 11:00 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.Memorial donations may be given to: .To view directions and sign John's online guestbook visit: www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500