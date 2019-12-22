John F. Mika

HIGHLAND, IN - John F. Mika, age 88, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. John is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dolores (nee Walgora); loving children: Ken (Chris) Mika of Highland, Karen (Jack) Gill of Indianapolis, Paulette (Zarko) Ivetic of Highland; precious grandson, Dimitri; and sister, Patricia (late, John) O'Brien. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ann Mika; sister, Rosemarie Arent (Joe, still living); and brother, Andrew (late, Adair) Mika.

John was born in Duluth, Minnesota. He graduated from Dyer High School in 1949. He then went on to graduate from the Andy Rizzo School of Music in Chicago, IL. His passion was truly music. He taught piano, accordion, and organ to many in Northwest Indiana. He loved teaching students and hardly ever missed a lesson. John owned his own music store in Highland, and he was always ready to entertain everyone with his expertise. John treasured his experience performing with the "Notables" and the Tamburitza group "Cavaliers." He retired from Keyes Fiber in Hammond, IN. Along with music, John also enjoyed Boats and Fishing. He was very kindhearted and will be remembered for his great sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations made the or Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM Directly at Our Lady of Grace, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. John will lie in repose from 10:00 AM until time of Mass and be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

