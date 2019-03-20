Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Dulski.

John G. Dulsky

HAMMOND, IN - John G. Dulsky, age 88 of Hammond, entered into the gates of heaven on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is survived by five children: John Michael Dulsky, Gerald (Bonita) Dulsky, Raymond Dulsky, Donna (Kenneth) Thrall and Mary Heinrich. He was a grandfather of eight as well as a great-grandfather of two; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his two dogs Daisy May and Daisy June. Preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (nee Crossman), parents; John Dulsky and Eva Callow, two sisters; Helen Siwinski and Arnette Jankowski.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Ron Richmond officiating. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday; evening from 3:00 p.m. until the service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. directly at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL.

John was born and raised in Calumet City but was a life long resident of the region. He was a retired crane operator from LaSalle Steel. John was a U.S. Amy Veteran and a member of American Legion Post 369 and VFW 3029. John enjoyed attending Highland Church of the Nazarene as well as fishing, woodworking and was an excellent auto mechanic. In lieu of flowers memorials to Highland Church of the Nazarene or Harbor Light Hospice would be appreciated.

For additional information contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.