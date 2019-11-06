John "Jack" H. Brennan

MERRILLVILLE, IN - John "Jack" H. Brennan, age 79, of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born June 10, 1940, in Joliet, IL. Jack was confirmed into the Lutheran faith on May 22, 1977. He was a charter member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hobart. Jack was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1957. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Jack was a life member of Post #1563. He was employed by Bethlehem Steel Corporation for over 30 years until his retirement in 2005. Jack was a proud member of the United Steel Workers Union, Local 9144, serving as a Union Steward. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Catherine (nee Sexton) Brennan; beloved wife Marilyn (nee Krause); sister Mary Frances (nee Brennan) Lakota. Jack is survived by his brother-in-law Louis Lakota, Jr.; son Rodney (Amy) Bloom of Eaton, CO.; daughters Amy (Tim) Welch, of Merrillville, Kimberly (Brian) DeQuis, of Osceola, IN.; grandchildren Erik (Jessica Michelin) Gregory, Brian Gregory, Adrien Bloom, Kourtney (Cheng) Vang, Connor Bauswell, Summer Bloom, and Brandon Bloom; seven great grandchildren; loving niece and nephews; Louis J. (Kristine) Lakota, III, Maureen (the late Bill) Krok, Michael (Jill Little) Lakota, Anton (Jody) Lakota, Timothy (Denise Duncan) Lakota; nine great nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with Jack's family on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN., with a service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6240 Grand Boulevard, Hobart, with Jack lying in state from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., Pastor Frederick Lams officiating. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com