John H. Eckrich

HEBRON/FORMERLY OF HIGHLAND, IN - John H. "Jack" Eckrich, age 93, late of Hebron, formerly of Highland IN, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Loving husband of Delphine T. Eckrich (nee Mason). Devoted father of Sherry (Vern), Larry (late Barb), Pam (Tom), Terry (Denise), and Tina (Doug). Proud grandpa of Randy, Ryan, Rodney, Greg, Holly, Angela, Terry, Amanda, John, Steven, Nick, Wesley, and the late Diana; great-grandpa of Kayden, Nadia, Diana, Zeke, Cash, Izzy, Aria, Bianca, and Wyatt. Dear brother of the late James Eckrich. Kind uncle, and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John H. and Margaret Eckrich.

Visitation Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Prayer service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME JAMES E. JANUSZ DIRECTOR, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311. Private interment Oakland Memory Lanes Cemetery – Dolton, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Calumet Humane Society or Valparaiso VNA Hospice, greatly appreciated.

