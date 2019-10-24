John J. Moore

DYER, IN - John J. Moore, age 65 of Dyer, formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, October 17, 2019 after a long battle of heart failure. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Karen (Jakubowicz) Moore; son, John Moore; daughters: Julie Moore, Amy (Mike) Ramirez, Lori (Jason) Smith; Proud Papa of Brody, Max, Cali, Aubri, Noah, and Devan; beloved brother of Michael (Donna) Moore, Richard Moore, Pete (Connie) Moore, Phil Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Josephine Moore, sister, Mary Lou (Moore) Kennedy, and brothers, Ronald (Maria) Moore and Daniel Moore.

Private service was held Monday, October 21, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME in Dyer, IN. Family and Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN with a celebration of life mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Father Charles NIblick officiating.

John was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, and friend. He had so much love for his family and friends and nothing made him happier then to bring laughter and joy to us all. He spent many years coaching youth sports and was a karaoke enthusiast.

In lieu of flowers, please tell one of his jokes, listen to or sing one of his songs, watch one of his favorite movies or shows, or donate to Hospice of the Calumet Area.