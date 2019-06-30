John J. Palmeri

John J. Palmeri, 88, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away surrounded by his family on June 26, 2019. He was born in Chicago on June 17, 1931. John proudly served in the United States Air Force, during the Korean War.

John worked at U.S.S. while attending college, than at Allied Radio in Chicago. He left Allied Radio to work at Bethlehem Steel in 1963 where he worked as an electrician/motor inspector until he retired in 1998.

After retiring from Bethlehem Steel, he worked part time at several jobs, including Radio Shack, Service Merchandise, Gateway Country Store and as a substitute teacher before going back to college at IVY Tech where he earned two degrees, in Culinary Arts and Baking, and graduated with honors at age 74.

John is survived by Sharon (nee Wozniak) his wife of 50 years; daughter, Renee (Michael) Messler; two grandchildren: Allison and Christian; his sister, Maryann Bernal; his nephew, Robert Bernal; his great niece Olivia Bernal and his two loving dogs, Nyssa and Samantha. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Anna Palmeri.

John led a very active life and pursued many hobbies, including: skiing, flying, sailing, photography, painting, sports cars, carpentry, travel, gardening, cooking, and baking. John had a kind heart and the desire to help anyone who needed it.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:00pm- 7:00pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville IN. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10am at Saint Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342 followed by burial with Military Honors at Calumet Park Cemetery. For information call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com