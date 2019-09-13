John J. Petrone

WANATAH, IN - John J. Petrone, 72, of Wanatah passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home. He was born March 24, 1947 to John and Leona (Kasprzyk) Petrone, graduated from Wanatah High School in 1965 and Elkhart School of Dental Technology. John served proudly with the U.S. Army as a Corpsman in the Airborne Division. He was a member of American Legion Post #403 in Wanatah and the Valparaiso V.F.W. John was an avid White Sox fan much to the dismay of his family. His penchant for old western movies and the game of golf was legendary. His career as a dental technician and owner of Petrone Dental Laboratory defined him professionally.

Survivors include his sister, Alberta Petrone and brother, Leonard (Jane) Petrone of Wanatah, sister-in-law, Brenda Petrone, five nieces, one nephew and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joseph Petrone in 2014.

A visitation will be held Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Wanatah from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. with memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and burial of urn to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorial donations are encouraged to a .