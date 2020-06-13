John J. Rubinate
1942 - 2020
John J. Rubinate

CHESTERTON, IN - John J. Rubinate, age 78 of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Olga (Siskowetz) Rubinate, both of whom preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Delores (Mudrak) Rubinate.

He is also survived by his adoring son, Matthew Rubinate of Chesterton, IN; his cousin, Chester (Carol) Lewoc of Nescopek, PA; his cousin-in-law, Joseph (Linda) Pisani of Prospect, CT; and by his special cousins, Chrissy (Franco) Nuzzi of Selden, NY and Carolyn Oliver.

He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, John J. Rubinate Jr. and by his cousin, Kathryn Pisani.

John graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1959 and attended Brooklyn College. John proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1966. He was a member of Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church, and was also a member of the American Legion Post 170. John loved the New York Yankees, watching old television programs, watching all sporting events, and going to the casino.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Concordia Cemetery, 6551 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324, with Pastor Erik Bernth officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church: 100 N. Mineral Springs Rd, Porter, IN 46304 or to the Independent Cat Society: 4061 S County Line Rd, Westville, IN 46391.

Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
White-Love Funeral Home
JUN
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Concordia Cemetery
