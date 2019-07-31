John J. "Joe" Ruthenbeck

In Loving Memory of John J. "Joe" Ruthenbeck on your 12th anniversary in Heaven

Joe, if we had just one more day, Sometimes we wonder what we would say. Would we tell you the news from home? Would we tell you all the things left unsaid? Would we want to know that you're okay? Beg you please to come back and stay? Would we not say all that much? And just reach out for that one last touch? We don't know what we would say But we sure do wish for that one more day Missing you so, Joe.

Loving you always, Mom, Dad, Jennifer, Spencer, Alexandra and Gabrielle