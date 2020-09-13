1/
John J. Solar
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John J. Solar

DYER, IN - John J. Solar, age 93, of Dyer, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born in Manistique, MI on February 4th, 1927 to the late George and Mary Solar. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie (Comerford) Solar; son, John Thomas, Brother George; sisters: Mary and Rose.

He is survived by his sons: Ed, Jim, David and daughters: Diana, Beth (Michael) Redden, Dorothy (Greg) Johnson. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews which he referred to all as "Grandpas Little Bugs".

John served in the Army in the Communication Brigade in the Korean War on the Russian border. Employed by Standard Oil and Inland Steel. A proud member of the American Legion, Astronomy Club, Coin Club, and Experimental Aircraft Association. EAA, Oshkosh Airshow is where over 30 years he took up to 4 generations of family camping to watch the airshow and showed us his love of flying by getting his pilots license on his 75th Birthday. Attending church at Saint Maria Goretti, singing in the church choir, hiking, biking, electronics, fixing cars, helping anyone who needed anything, and of course Solar energy were just a few of his many interests in life.

John J. Solar always ended his goodbyes with, God Bless. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL 7535 Taft Street. Merrillville, IN 46410. There will also be a live stream on Facebook from Dot Johnson for those who cannot attend. Interment: Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
01:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved