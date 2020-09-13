John J. Solar

DYER, IN - John J. Solar, age 93, of Dyer, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born in Manistique, MI on February 4th, 1927 to the late George and Mary Solar. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie (Comerford) Solar; son, John Thomas, Brother George; sisters: Mary and Rose.

He is survived by his sons: Ed, Jim, David and daughters: Diana, Beth (Michael) Redden, Dorothy (Greg) Johnson. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grand children, and many nieces and nephews which he referred to all as "Grandpas Little Bugs".

John served in the Army in the Communication Brigade in the Korean War on the Russian border. Employed by Standard Oil and Inland Steel. A proud member of the American Legion, Astronomy Club, Coin Club, and Experimental Aircraft Association. EAA, Oshkosh Airshow is where over 30 years he took up to 4 generations of family camping to watch the airshow and showed us his love of flying by getting his pilots license on his 75th Birthday. Attending church at Saint Maria Goretti, singing in the church choir, hiking, biking, electronics, fixing cars, helping anyone who needed anything, and of course Solar energy were just a few of his many interests in life.

John J. Solar always ended his goodbyes with, God Bless. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL 7535 Taft Street. Merrillville, IN 46410. There will also be a live stream on Facebook from Dot Johnson for those who cannot attend. Interment: Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN