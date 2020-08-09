1/
John Johnson
John Johnson

AUGUSTA, GA - John Johnson, age 93 of Augusta GA, formerly of Hobart, passed away August 5, 2020. He was born September 21, 1926 in Bowling Green KY to John and Nancy Johnson. He was a World War II Veteran. He retired from US Steel, Tube Works. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

John is survived by sons: Steven (Vicky), Brent (Holly Lott); grandchildren: Eric (Meghan), Anne (Ed) Casko, Bradley, Brandon (Jessica), Alex and Bryan (Amy) Johnson; brother, Bryson (Ann) Johnson; great- grandchildren: Kate Tess, Shane, Taylor and William Johnson, Carter and Lainey Casko. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lorene and great grandson-Jack Johnson.

Due to the Pandemic, services will be private. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
