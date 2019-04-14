John K. Blake Jr. (1945 - 2019)
  • "I am extending my condolences to the family and friends. ..."
  • "RIP old friend. Miss the laughs and tears we shared. Hope..."
    - Vickie Burke
  • "John was a good friend. I always said everyone should have..."
    - Sandy Basala
  • "During our high school days, John and I would ride in his..."
    - Ted Pankiewicz

John K. Blake, Jr.

FORT WAYNE, IN - John K. Blake, Jr., age 73 of Fort Wayne, passed away April 5, 2019. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 63, and worked as a draftsman for many years. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, and cooking; but most of all spending time with his niece and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Anna.

He is survived by his brother, Ronald (Rita) Blake, Sr.; niece, Kristin Blake; nephews- Ron (Sergio) Blake, Jr., Scott (Sumi) Blake, Matthew (Melissa) Blake, Mark (Laura Swiat) Blake; great niece, Mackenzie; great-nephews, Austin and Maxwell.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Apr. 14, 2019
