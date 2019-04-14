John K. Blake, Jr.

FORT WAYNE, IN - John K. Blake, Jr., age 73 of Fort Wayne, passed away April 5, 2019. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Class of 63, and worked as a draftsman for many years. He enjoyed yard work, gardening, and cooking; but most of all spending time with his niece and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Anna.

He is survived by his brother, Ronald (Rita) Blake, Sr.; niece, Kristin Blake; nephews- Ron (Sergio) Blake, Jr., Scott (Sumi) Blake, Matthew (Melissa) Blake, Mark (Laura Swiat) Blake; great niece, Mackenzie; great-nephews, Austin and Maxwell.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com