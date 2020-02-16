John K. Werner

EAST CHICAGO, IN - John K. Werner, age 89, US Army Veteran of the Korean War, of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Cherished husband for 53 years to Maria M. Werner nee Neumann, the love of his life. Loving father "Tatus" of Victor Werner, Christopher (Jen Rogers) Werner and Konrad (Lyndsay Malmloff) Werner. Beloved brother of Pastor Mariusz (Elizabeth) Werner from Poland. Proud grandfather "Dziadzia" of Justin, Jenna, Penelope, Konrad Jr and Kyrsten. Fond uncle of Karol (Wiesia) Werner from Poland.

John was born on March 21, 1930 in Poznan, Poland to Karol and Irena Werner where he enjoyed riding his horse. He retired after 35 years with Blaw-Knox Steel in East Chicago, IN. John enjoyed playing cards with friends and family and was referred to as "the millionaire" for owning a '51 convertible. He loved to tinker and fix things and created his own candles and played with his model trains. John loved all his pets and most of all he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hammond and a member of the American Legion Post 369. John was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to celebrate John's life on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday. February 18, 2020 with a viewing at 10:00 AM until time of service at 10:30 AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 7051 Indianapolis Blvd, Hammond, IN with Minister Dale Zylstra officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.