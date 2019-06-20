Fr. John Kalicky, C.PP.S.

CARTHAGENA, OH -

Fr. John Kalicky, C.PP.S., 84, died on June 18, 2019, at St. Charles Center, Carthagena, OH. He was born on October 13, 1934 in Whiting, IN, to John and Lillian (Spychalski) Kalicky, and grew up in the neighborhood of St. John the Baptist Church. He entered the Missionaries of the Precious Blood in 1948 and was ordained on June 10, 1961. Fr. Kalicky's first assignment was to his home parish, St. John the Baptist, from 1962-73. He later served two terms as provincial director of the Missionaries' Cincinnati Province then returned to St. John from 1991-2014. He then retired to Highland. He is survived by his sister, Mary Kathleen (Matthew) Bukovac; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Florence (John) Gazda and a brother, Thomas (Cathy) Kalicky. Dedicated and faithful, Fr. Kalicky served the Church well in all of his assignments, but his greatest joy was in parish ministry. "I am a priest forever, and I surely love working with the people," he once said. "If you really want to be a pastor, you have to walk with the people and share their lives. That's a special privilege."

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Charles. Burial will follow in the Community cemetery. Calling hours at St. Charles will be held Friday 1:00-5:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m.; and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. John in Whiting on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.