John Kenneth Ballantyne

HOBART, IN - John Kenneth Ballantyne, age 90, of Hobart passed away Thursday March 8, 2019 at the VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso. John was born July 6, 1928 in Hobart, Indiana to the late Elmer B. and Martha R. (Granzow) Ballantyne. He retired in 1989 after working for Prudential Insurance Company in sales for over twenty years. He was a devoted member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as a trustee, deacon, and head usher. He served as both the president and vice president of Local 151 of the I.W.I.U. from 1968-1989; he was a member of Local 151I U. F. C. W. where he served as a Prudential Negotiator for ten years. He was a former member of the Hobart Republican Precinct Organization from 1987-2004; Hobart Economic Development Commission; Hobart Bowling Leagues from 1947-1997; and the Calumet Lutheran DartBall League from 1966-2010. He enjoyed playing Golf and Softball.

John is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; two children, Timothy Ballantyne of Hobart and Barb (Tim) Nolan of Osseo, MN; many cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Elmer J. Ballantyne.

Visitation will be Monday March 11, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 6240 Grand Boulevard Hobart, IN with Rev Frederic Lams officiating. Entombment will follow in Calumet Park Mausoleum, Merrillville, Indiana. Memorial gifts are preferred to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be submitted at

