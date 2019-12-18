John Krupchak

LAKE STATION, IN - John Krupchak, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his entire loving family. John was a long-time resident of Lake Station and a life-long parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Church. He donated his time and talents to build the shrine at St. Francis as well as many structures in the Diocese of Gary. John was proud that all seven of his children were educated at St. Francis Xavier and Andrean High School. John graduated from Edison High School where he met his soulmate and love of his life, Rose. He was a plastering contractor, retired U.S. Steel millwright and real estate developer. The joys of his life were his family, ballroom dancing and he was an avid fan of Notre Dame football and the Chicago Cubs. His love of travel took him to sixty countries on seven continents. He mastered the art of moving things in a pick-up truck and having conversations with total strangers. He never swore, was eternally optimistic and always answered "I love you" with "thank you." John had a unique zest for life, a tremendous sense of humor and was a positive influence on everyone he met. His energy and spirit lives on in the hearts of those he loved. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen Varga LeLoup, his oldest son Landy Krupchak, his brother Charles Krupchak, brother Gary LeLoup and his half-sister Magda Bystriansky. John is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Rose Maretich Krupchak, their children Candy (Nobu) Sato of Japan, Crystal Krupchak and Tammy Krupchak of California, Devery (Elizabeth) Krupchak of Valparaiso, Kip Krupchak of Lake Station, Kap (Leslie) Krupchak of Miller Beach and half-sister Anna Matiedes of Slovakia.John was blessed with ten grandchildren, Lia and Brandy Sato, Christopher, Colin and Kevin Krupchak, Landen and Joshua Krupchak and Chloe, Zofia and Grace Krupchak. He dearly loved his six great grandchildren, Kyler Sato, Nanami and Aoi Sato, Regina and Benjamin Krupchak and Delilah Krupchak.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic (philanthropy.mayoclinic.org).

Visitation for John will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station with prayers starting at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Rev. David Kime is officiating. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.