John "Jack" Kuna HIGHLAND, IN - John "Jack" Kuna, age 78, of Highland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Judy (Meseberg) Kuna, son Eric (Mary) Kuna, daughter Jacki (Aaron) Ross, son Jeff (Amy) Kuna, grandchildren Aaron (Lindsey) Ross, Joshua Ross, Matthew Kuna, Katherine (Mike) Cuneo, Sarah (Matt) Butkus, Kayla Leinen and fishing buddy Jacob Kuna; great grand-children Reagan Kuna, Asher Butkus, Adeline Butkus, and Hudson Ross. Also survived by his three sisters, Judy (Don) Davis, Mary "Cookie" (late Vic) Jensen, and Kathy (Fred) Levine. After serving in the US Navy, Jack returned to the region where he married and started a family. He was a retired member of Operating Engineers Local 150. After moving to Highland, he became active in thee community serving many years as president of the Highland Youth Softball Organization, the Highland Youth committee, and as a Democratic Precinct Committeeman. Upon retiring, he joined the Retired Operating Engineers Board and served as treasurer until his passing. He was an avid Chicago and Notre Dame sports fan and could be counted on to evaluate every coaching decision made. His greatest love was his family and nothing brought a prouder or bigger smile to his face than being with them or watching them in whatever their endeavor may be. An avid fisherman, retirement allowed him to enjoy many hours simply tossing a line in the water with his fishing partner Jake, or letting his great-grandchildren climb on him. A private family service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, with Reverend Charles Niblick officating. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us atwww.hillsidefhcares.com.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.