John L. Largura
John L. Largura

GARY, IN - John L. Largura of Gary, passed away on July 8, 2020. Services will be held for immediate family only.

John L. Largura is survived by his brother Robert Largura, his son John Largura Jr., his daughter Caryn Largura Seramur, and his grandchildren Ethan, Emily, and Elizabeth.

John was a wonderful loving father and friend to many. He loved fishing, hunting, and boating. As well as spending quality time with those around him. He always found joy in his ability to help and support many different charitable causes. John will be greatly missed by all of his friends andfamily. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrustment with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
