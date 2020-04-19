John L. Mauman

CROWN POINT, IN - John L. Mauman, age 71 of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020.

John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy; two children: Tom (Gail Romulo) Mauman and Meghan (T.J.) Pruzin; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Michael Pruzin; brother, Richard (Cindy) Mauman; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Jean Mauman.

John was a graduate of Huntington High School and Valparaiso University, where he was captain of the Football Team and active member of Theta Chi Fraternity. John worked in the Insurance Industry his entire life and recently retired from Western National Insurance Company. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan, but his greatest joy was his family. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.While it would have been John's wishes to have a formal visitation and funeral service for all his family and friends, a private service was held for his immediate family and there will be a memorial service at a later date.

While it would have been John's wishes to have a formal visitation and funeral service for all his family and friends, a private service was held for his immediate family and there will be a memorial service at a later date.

