1/1
John L. Mauman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John L. Mauman

CROWN POINT, IN - John L. Mauman, age 71 of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy; two children: Tom (Gail Romulo) Mauman and Meghan (T.J.) Pruzin; two grandchildren: Nicholas and Michael Pruzin; brother, Richard (Cindy) Mauman; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Gene and Jean Mauman.

John was a graduate of Huntington High School and Valparaiso University, where he was captain of the Football Team and active member of Theta Chi Fraternity. John worked in the Insurance Industry his entire life and recently retired from Western National Insurance Company. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan, but his greatest joy was his family. John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 PM with a Celebration of Life following at 6:00 PM.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please respect social distancing at 6 feet and face masks are encouraged.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
1-219-663-4302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved