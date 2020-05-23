John will be truly missed. We knew him as a friend and a good neighbor. When we had a project that needed to be done, John was willing to do his best to help us out using his equipment and resources. John would drive his pickup across the field to discuss what was going on with our properties and how he was dealing with issues we were facing. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. May God's strength and comfort be theirs in the days to come.

John & Arcie Mallett

Neighbor