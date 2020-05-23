John Loveridge Cantwell
John Loveridge Cantwell John Loveridge Cantwell, age 70, passed away Sunday, May 17. He is survived by brothers: Richard (Paige) Cantwell of Apache Junction AZ, Robert (Silvia) Cantwell of Austin TX; sister, Jane (Daryl) Sullivan of Flossmoor IL; and special friend, Tiffany Niezgoda. Preceded by parents Robert and Ann Cantwell. John knew the special ice cream recipes from Dietrichs in Hammond, served the best drinks at Play It Again Sams, managed Hadady Corporation manufacturing - surviving for 25 years after successful treatment for lung and bone cancer. John lived life his way and will be missed by his many friends including Calli and Izzy. Please leave online condolences at www.burnskish.com


Published in The Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 22, 2020
John will be truly missed. We knew him as a friend and a good neighbor. When we had a project that needed to be done, John was willing to do his best to help us out using his equipment and resources. John would drive his pickup across the field to discuss what was going on with our properties and how he was dealing with issues we were facing. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. May God's strength and comfort be theirs in the days to come.
John & Arcie Mallett
Neighbor
May 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
