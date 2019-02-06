John M. Daras

DeMOTTE, IN - 86 year old, John M. Daras of DeMotte, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1933, to Michael and Mary (Lisek) Daras. He married the love of his life, JoAnne (Cicillian) on May 9, 1959 at St. Bridget Church. John and JoAnne celebrated 59 years together. They raised three children, Michele (Greg Krieger), Michael J. (Cheryl), and John Jr (JD).

John is also survived by his grandchildren Elisa, Katherine, David, DJ, Jake & Autumn and great-grandchild, Skyler Daras, sisters: Ruth (John) Ramuscak and Florine Laskody. John was preceded in death by his parents Mary & Michael Daras and sister: Rose Mary Daras. John graduated from Emerson High School, attended IUNW, served in the U.S. Army and retired from U.S. Steel, Tubing Specialties after 32 years of service. He was a member of Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 738, American Legion Post 440, & Indiana Sheriff's Association.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:00 (noon) until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church, Wheatfield, IN. Funeral Mass will be held at the church at 1:00 p.m. with Father Paul Cochran officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sorrowful Mother's Food Pantry or to the . BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, IN has been entrusted with these arrangements.