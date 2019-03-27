Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. "Kirk, Rusty" Rusbasan.

John M. "Kirk" "Rusty" Rusbasan

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ - John M. "Kirk" "Rusty" Rusbasan passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale, AZ. He was born in Gary, IN and lived in Merrillville, IN until 1996, when he retired and moved to Fountain Hills, AZ.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene (Bartfai), daughters Laura (David Wardroper) of Chicago, IL and Lisa (Russell) Howell of Fountain Hills, AZ, grandsons Devin McKinney of Chicago, IL and Chris Howell (Courtney) of Pflugerville, TX, and great-grandson Caius, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a graduate of Froebel High School and a veteran of the Korean War. He retired with 45 years service from United States Steel Sheet and Tin 84 Hot Strip Mill. He was predeceased by his parents John and Sylvia (Navicky) Ruzbasan and his brother Bill (Carol).At his request, private services were held.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center in Scottsdale, AZ or to your favorite local animal rescue.