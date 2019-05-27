John M. Strus

Service Information
Edward Kompare Funeral Home
9858 S Commercial Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-768-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. George Church
9546 S, Ewing Avenue
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George Church
9546 S, Ewing Avenue
Chicago, IL
Obituary
John M. Strus

EAST SIDE, CHICAGO, IL - John M. Strus, age 96 of the East Side, Chicago, passed away on May 24, 2019. Veteran USN WWII. Beloved husband of Mary Jane Strus (nee Petric). Devoted father of Joan (late Jeff) Krillic, John (Debbie) and Michael (Cheryl) Strus. Loving grandfather of Patrick (Laura) Krillic, and Kevin Krillic, Marty (Becky), Maggie, Max, and Joe and Sarah Strus. Caring great grandfather of Nolan Strus. Dear brother of late Harold (late Jean) Strus, late Dorothy (late John) Chavka, late Virginia and late Frances (late Rudy) Novak. Fond brother-in-law of Dolores (late William) Wright. Adored uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Past President of St. Florian Lodge #44 K.S.K.J.

Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. George Church, 9546 S, Ewing Avenue, Chicago, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Arrangements By Kompare Funeral Home, Chicago,IL. (773) 768-8800.
Published in The Times on May 27, 2019
bullet World War II
