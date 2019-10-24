John "Jack" Malcolm Hogg

VALPARAISO, IN - John "Jack" Malcolm Hogg, age 73, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 after a courageously fought battle with cancer. He was born November 26, 1945 in Gary IN. Jack is preceded in death by an infant son and his parents, John Norman and Helen (nee Oresik) Hogg.

He is survived by two sons: John Edward Hogg of Shorewood IL, Robert John Hogg and wife Lindsey of Valparaiso IN; and grandson, John Maxwell Shelby Hogg of Shorewood IL. Also, to cherish his memory are three sisters: Eleanor (Ray) Snemis, of Valparaiso IN, Winifred Hogg of Portage IN, Elizabeth (Michael) Garritson of Valparaiso IN; one brother, R. Scott Hogg of Gary IN; six nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends, and wife, Stefania "Stevie" Hogg of Valparaiso IN.Jack graduated from Horace Mann HS Class of 1964 in Gary, IN and attended Indiana University. In 1966, he volunteered to serve our country in the U.S. Army. After various degrees of training and Officer Candidate School, Jack was chosen to join the elite Special Forces (Green Beret) where he served as a First Lieutenant in the Fifth Special Forces (Airborne), MACV-SOG, Vietnam 1967-1968 during the TET Offensive. He received many awards and commendations including the Silver Star for Gallantry in Action, two Bronze Stars with "V" device for Heroism, the Army Commendation Medal for Heroism and two Purple Hearts for Wounds Received in Action.

Upon returning home, Jack took over the operations of his father's potato chip company, Peerless Potato Chips Inc., based in Gary IN since 1928. Under Jack's leadership and work ethic, the company grew, thereby making it possible to reach more customers with a very popular food product for five decades.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 a.m. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please support The or .

"To those who have fought for it, freedom has a flavor that the protected will never know."

--P. McCree Thornton, The Star Spangled Son

