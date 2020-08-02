1/
John "Steve" Markowski
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John "Steve" Markowski

ST. JOHN, IN - John "Steve" Markowski, age 68, of St. John, IN, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Loving husband of Gale J. Markowski, nee Skibinski. Beloved father of Abby Markowski, Tari (fiance Austin Harshman) Markowski, Megan (Austin) DeSpain, Amy Markowski, and Mike (Krista) Markowski. Cherished grandfather of Finley, Haley, and Jake. Brother of Robert (Loretta) Markowski and the late Joyce (Paul) Rakowski. Kind uncle of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Sylvia Markowski.

Visitation Monday, August 3, 2020 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. We encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com, or for further information, please contact 219-322-7300.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 1, 2020
Mary Lewandowski
Friend
August 1, 2020
Keeping you in our prayers, Gale and family. Steve was always so personal and welcoming at all the dance competitions. He will be missed. Jim and Nancy Rech
James Rech
Friend
August 1, 2020
Forever Dear Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 1, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 1, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Steve’s passing. We were coworkers at Menards’s. He always had a smile on his face and was making everyone laugh .. we talked about his obsession with Christmas decorations often. He’ll definitely be missed. Prayers to the family

CHRISSY
Chrissy Damielsom
Coworker
August 1, 2020
May God bless you, Gale, and your family in this time of sorrow.
Praying for comfort, peace and strength.
My deepest sympathy.
Janet Hertzfeldt
Friend
August 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to the family. Steve was a wonderful person to work with. He truly knew how to make someone laugh and smile. He will be truly missed at Menards. We are going to miss him dearly.
Rest In Peace Steve
Becky
Coworker
August 1, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Steve’s passing. Our deepest sympathies to your family.
Love and prayers.
Diane & John Konieczka
Family
July 31, 2020
Tom and I send our deepest sympathies to you and your family. May his memory be eternal
Tom and Andrea Tsakopoulos
Neighbor
July 31, 2020
So many memories my family has of Steve. His infectious laugh, his passion for holiday decorating, his playful nature, his creativity on the gingerbread house decorating challenge, his love of polka music, his love of all things Snoopy, his love of tailgating, and most importantly, his love of family and friends. So many memories that we will cherish forever. Into your hands, O Lord, we humbly entrust our brother, Steve. To Gale and the family, we are keeping you in our daily prayers. We love you. Our deepest sympathy, Cindy, Denise & Matt, and Sean & Christine
Cindy Dougherty
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved