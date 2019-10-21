John Melchiori

ENGLEWOOD, FL - John Melchiori age 86, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Englewood, FL. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Sharon (Hale); children, Wendy Marciniak (Marty), of Chesterton, IN; Mark Melchiori (Lori) of Saukville, WI; grandchildren Hayley Dwyer (Justin) of Porter, IN; and John Marciniak (Jordan) and great granddaughter Landon Marciniak of Chicago, IL. John is also survived by sisters-in-law Helen Melchiori, Joan Arnold (Gene) and Judy (David) Hernandez, brothers-in-law Alphonse Iannessi, and Richard Hale (Virginia) and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by an infant son, parents, Dominic and Domenica Melchiori; sisters, Pauline Ziller, Rina Gambone, Lillian Swift and Anne Iannessi; and brothers Reno Grivetti and Arnold Melchiori.

John was born on June 21, 1933 in East Chicago, IN and lived most of his life in Chesterton, IN until retiring and moving to Florida. John and Sharon were married in 1953 in Gary, IN. John's career began at Inland Steel, and continued at Midwest Steel. When he left the steel industry he became an independent insurance agent. John was president of the Hudson Company Insurance Agency, partnering with his friend Donald Oberholzer. He and Don also owned a Century 21 Real Estate franchise in Valparaiso, IN. John was very involved in the Chesterton community, serving on the Town Board for many years. John was a Precinct Committeeman, and a past president of the Chesterton-Porter Rotary Club and during his service to Rotary was also a recipient of the Ed Pearson service award. John had also been a member of the Chesterton Moose Lodge, the Chesterton Lions Club, and served on the council of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC). He was a member of St. John's United Church in Chesterton for many years where he served as an Elder. In Florida, John became a member of Community Presbyterian Church. John was also an accomplished musician, playing the clarinet and saxophone in his brother Reno's big band orchestra in his younger days. Cooking was also a passion for John, and he loved cooking for his family and friends.

A memorial service for John will be held at St. John's United Church, 225 W. Lincoln Ave., Chesterton, IN on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Aaron Ban officiating. Interment of ashes following the service at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at St. John's United Church and Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A memorial service in Florida will take place in November.

Memorials may be sent to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238, St. John's United Church, 225 W. Lincoln Ave., Chesterton, IN 46304 or Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Rd., Englewood, FL 34223.