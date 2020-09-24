1/
John O. "Jack" Moore
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
John "Jack" O. Moore

HOBART, IN - John "Jack" O. Moore, age 88, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Indiana Veteran's Home in West Lafayette. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on September 10, 1932 to the late John and Helen (nee Conwell) Moore. He served in The United States Army during the Korean War. John was a member of the American Legion in Daleville. He retired from US Steel.

John is survived by his daughter, Zina (Mark) Conner; granddaughter, Jennifer (Kenny) Easton; brother, Burr "Marty" (Clarissa) Mart; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Bernadene (nee White) Moore; and his parents.

A funeral service for John will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFILED CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St., Crown Point/Winfield, IN 46307. He will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel. For more information, please call 219-661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel - Crown Point
10909 Randolph St.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 661-2600
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 23, 2020
I enjoyed knowing John. He often attended Hymns & Prayer and Sunday Chapel at the Veterans' Home.
He had a kind spirit.
Miss him already.
May he rest in peace.
Chaplain David Hess
Friend
