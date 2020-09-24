John "Jack" O. Moore

HOBART, IN - John "Jack" O. Moore, age 88, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Indiana Veteran's Home in West Lafayette. He was born in Elwood, Indiana on September 10, 1932 to the late John and Helen (nee Conwell) Moore. He served in The United States Army during the Korean War. John was a member of the American Legion in Daleville. He retired from US Steel.

John is survived by his daughter, Zina (Mark) Conner; granddaughter, Jennifer (Kenny) Easton; brother, Burr "Marty" (Clarissa) Mart; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Bernadene (nee White) Moore; and his parents.

A funeral service for John will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFILED CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St., Crown Point/Winfield, IN 46307. He will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Friends may gather with the family on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Rees Funeral Home, Winfield Chapel. For more information, please call 219-661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.