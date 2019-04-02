John Oliver Stiles

OGDEN DUNES, IN - John Oliver Stiles, age 87 of Odgen Dunes, passed away on March 31, 2019. He was a husband, father, attorney, teacher, world traveler and Cub Fan. John credits his long life to "bourbon, cigarettes and wild, wild women."

He is survived by four children with Judith Sorrells Stiles (deceased): Rebecca Stiles Belt, Columbus, OH (granddaughter Rachel Belt Broderick and great grandsons Jack Robert and Cole James); John Michael Stiles, Porter, IN (Partner Karen Feldman), Sarah Elizabeth Pralle (Derek), Mainesville, OH. Jennifer Jane Stewart, Katy, TX (grandchildren Ethan Michael Ahmed and Hannah Elizabeth Stewart). Son with Margaret Stiles; Alexander James (fiance Becki Rowe). "Incumbent wife" Judith Root Stiles brought five children to their marriage: Nancy Montesano (James), Wayne, NJ, Timothy Brian Lunn, Four Seasons, IN, Michael Scott Lunn (Kate), Crown Point, IN, Matthew Reinhardt Lunn (Julia), Lake Forest, IL, Jonathan Dyer Lunn (Tammi), Barrington Hills, IL and 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Born in Gary, IN on January 26, 1932 to Nell Alexander and Harold E. Stiles. John graduated from Horace Mann High School, ("who didn't!"), class of 49, then on toIndiana University (ATO fraternity) where most of his children, and wives graduated. Accepted at Harvard Law-John and his father had to get a map to see where it was. He interrupted the studies to serve as Army Lieutenant stationed on the east coast near Cambridge. He only recently retired after practicing law for 60 years claiming he finally had "perfected" it. His field was real estate law and estate planning which heconducted in much detail. As a client said, "If John wrote it, you knew it was perfect". He taught the Indiana real estate licensing class for 20 years and served as attorney for the Gary Housing Authority in the 60's. John's passion for all sports stemmed from his early participation in baseball, handball and tennis which he still played into his mid 80's. He reveled inwatching I.U. basketball, especially in their 70's/80's heyday. And the Cubs…As a 13 year old he saw the Cubs in the 1945 World Series when they lost. As a 84 year old he was in the grandstand in 2016 when they won. His love of baseball took him to over 30 World Series. A big fan of track and field, he attended four Olympics in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Sydney and Beijing. He travelled six continents but not Antarctica, stating "Why would anyone want to go there?" As a history buff, Israel and Egypt ranked high. Eating ice cream (mostly chocolate) and finding the perfect milk shake (again, mostly chocolate) was a passion and took up some time-but so worth the effort. Recently, at 5:00 p.m. it was bourbon time with his neighbor Duncan Hines to discuss all worldly issues which seemed to carry over to 5:00 p.m. the next day. The modern day Renaissance man played duplicate bridge tournaments, read voraciously, performed in musicals at Horace Mann, I.U. and Gary Music Theaterand taught Sunday school at the Presbyterian church in Miller. His incredible memory aided him in his joy for all things historical (especially World War II). The bane of his existence was pulling Creepy Charlie out of his mum garden.

John Stiles left a great legacy of love for his family and friends and we all love him dearly for this. In his later years John's mantra was "I've had a good run."

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Poiint. Funeral and Celebration of John's life on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ogden Dunes Community Church, 116 Hillcrest Road, Portage, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com