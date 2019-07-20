John P. Csonka

CALUMET CITY, IL - John P. Csonka age 87, of Calumet City, IL passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. John was born March 24, 1932 to John and Elizabeth (nee Valom) Csonka. John is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Patricia Darlene (nee Thompson) of 37 years. Loving father of Gregory Csonka, Jo Anna (David) Spevacek, Joseph (Angela) Arrigo. Cherished grandfather of: Ryan (Olyvia) Csonka, Neil Csonka, Paige Dombrowski and Jake Dombrowski, Michael Arrigo, Joey Arrigo and Jonathan Arrigo; and great grandfather of: Madison Csonka, Harper Csonka, Jackson Csonka and Norah Csonka, Brody Dombrowski and Logan Dombrowski. John was preceded in death by his loving parents: John and Elizabeth Csonka; two sons: Jeffrey and Vincent Csonka and sister Lillian Wood.

A celebration of John's life will take place on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Cremation to follow.

John was a dedicated and loyal employee for Inland Steel for 39 years where he retired in 1989. John loved and enjoyed his time and all his friendships he made over the years in Ludington, MI. It was truly his second home. John enjoyed the outdoors he enjoyed duck hunting and fishing and he just liked being outdoors. John always had open arms for everyone he met, he never met a stranger. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet.