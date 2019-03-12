Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Hulsey.

John B. Hulsey

HAMMOND, IN - John B. Hulsey age 95 of Hammond, passed away March 9, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter Judy (David) Baker of Hammond; granddaughter Dana (Kevin) Mathis; great grandchildren Miles Mathis and Jessica (Dan) Kiszka; great great grandson Sebastian Kiszka, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, with Pastor Donald Stock officiating. Friends may meet with his family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to services. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

John was a 75-year member of his church, a World War II Veteran and was a retired Engineer with the Swift Chemicals Company.

An expression of sympathy may be given to the Unity Hospice of NW Indiana, Merrillville.

Arrangements entrusted to McCOY FUNERAL CHAPEL, HAMMOND.