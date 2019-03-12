John P. Hulsey

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Hulsey.

John B. Hulsey

HAMMOND, IN - John B. Hulsey age 95 of Hammond, passed away March 9, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter Judy (David) Baker of Hammond; granddaughter Dana (Kevin) Mathis; great grandchildren Miles Mathis and Jessica (Dan) Kiszka; great great grandson Sebastian Kiszka, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, with Pastor Donald Stock officiating. Friends may meet with his family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to services. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

John was a 75-year member of his church, a World War II Veteran and was a retired Engineer with the Swift Chemicals Company.

An expression of sympathy may be given to the Unity Hospice of NW Indiana, Merrillville.

Arrangements entrusted to McCOY FUNERAL CHAPEL, HAMMOND.


logo
Funeral Home
McCoy Funeral Chapel
5713 Hohman Ave
Hammond, IN 46320
(219) 931-1057
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 12, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.