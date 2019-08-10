John P. Ivanick

LOWELL, IN - John P. Ivanick, 89, of Lowell and formerly Homewood, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Loving husband for sixteen years of Joan. Beloved and adored father of Cynthia (Mark Wirth), treasured father in law, deeply loved and adored grandfather of Wesley of New York City. Loved and cherished step grandfather of Michael, T.J. (Bridgette), and Dan (Kellie) Kemock. Loved and treasured by many cousins and countless friends made over a lifetime. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Marilyn and parents Steve and Susan.

John was a graduate of Welland High School in Canada and The University of Michigan, College of Engineering. John retired as an engineer with Chemetron Corporation in Chicago. He was an active member of Lowell's Meadowbrook community, an avid Michigan football fan, accordion player, loved Jazz music, architecture, gardening and reading.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Monday August 12, from 4:00-8:00 at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, 46356, with a Private Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to .

