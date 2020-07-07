John P. Manoni

CROWN POINT, IN - John P. Manoni, age 82 of Crown Point, passed away from the COVID-19 Virus on May 20, 2020. He was born on October 15, 1937 in Gary Indiana. John was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, class of 1955. John retired from US Steel with 30 years service. He was an aide to Congressman Adam Benjamin. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Hobart Elks. He served in the US Navy. He was very proud of his two nephews and spending time with them and their two dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Julia (Vitucci) Manoni. John is survived by his sister Amanda (Manoni) Podnar, brother-in-law Tom Podnar and two nephews Tom and Dr. Jeff Podnar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at noon at St. Peter and Paul Church, 5885 Harrison, Merrillville, IN with a visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com