John Paul Hric

SAINT PETERS, MO - John Paul Hric, age 88, of Saint Peters, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana on February 24, 1932 to John and Mary Hric (nee Jencopale).

John grew up in East Chicago, Indiana. John served as a lieutenant for Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Police. He was a member of F.O.P. Anton Lodge 125 and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. John was married to Betty Jane Hric for 41 years until her passing in 2009. After he retired, John and Betty moved to Venice, Florida. He went on to become the Assistant Director of Security at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. John was a very active parishioner at Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice. All his family and friends looked to him for advice, and they will always remember his great sense of humor.

John is survived by his children, Robert (Mary) Piskoty, Richard Piskoty, John (Janice) Hric, Jr., Jeanette Wipfler, and Steven (Ellen) Piskoty; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Dolores Hric; and his sister, Frances Jeney. He will be dearly missed by many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Hric; his grandson, Jeremy Sykora; his father, John Hric; his mother, Mary Hric; his son-in-law, Paul Wipfler; his brothers, Paul (Doris) Hric, and Andrew Hric; and a brother-in-law, Ed Jeney.

A memorial service will take place at in Venice, Florida at a later date. Please check

www.newcomerstlouis.com for updates.