1/
John Paul Hric
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Paul Hric

SAINT PETERS, MO - John Paul Hric, age 88, of Saint Peters, Missouri passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born in East Chicago, Indiana on February 24, 1932 to John and Mary Hric (nee Jencopale).

John grew up in East Chicago, Indiana. John served as a lieutenant for Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Police. He was a member of F.O.P. Anton Lodge 125 and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. John was married to Betty Jane Hric for 41 years until her passing in 2009. After he retired, John and Betty moved to Venice, Florida. He went on to become the Assistant Director of Security at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. John was a very active parishioner at Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice. All his family and friends looked to him for advice, and they will always remember his great sense of humor.

John is survived by his children, Robert (Mary) Piskoty, Richard Piskoty, John (Janice) Hric, Jr., Jeanette Wipfler, and Steven (Ellen) Piskoty; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Dolores Hric; and his sister, Frances Jeney. He will be dearly missed by many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Hric; his grandson, Jeremy Sykora; his father, John Hric; his mother, Mary Hric; his son-in-law, Paul Wipfler; his brothers, Paul (Doris) Hric, and Andrew Hric; and a brother-in-law, Ed Jeney.

A memorial service will take place at in Venice, Florida at a later date. Please check

www.newcomerstlouis.com for updates.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peters, MO 63376
(636) 875-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved