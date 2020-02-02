John Payson Higley

MUNSTER IN - John Payson Higley, age 85, late of Munster, passed away peacefully Friday, January 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Devoted father of Amanda (Dale) Fieldhouse and Meredith Higley; proud grandfather of Haley Lerand; and dear brother of Karen Langs and Pamela Cushing. Preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Helen Higley, wife Camilla Higley, and brother Phillip.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM with a supper following at 4:00 PM. All events will all be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 8955 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN. In grateful appreciation for their help and comfort, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Munster, IN Music Fund.

John was born in 1934 in Binghamton, NY. He grew up in Elgin, IL, and later moved to Indianapolis, IN, where he attended Broad Ripple High School, graduating in 1952. He then received a degree in Marketing and Finance from Northwestern University in 1956. He served as his fraternity's (Delta Upsilon) president and performed leading roles in many of Northwestern's renowned Waa-Mu shows where he met his beloved wife Camilla. John and Camilla were married 54 years, raised two daughters, doted on one granddaughter, and extended their home to numerous others over the years. He and Camilla performed together for many years, Camilla accompanying him on piano and John singing. They shared a love of classical music and the arts, and served as each other's artistic companions throughout their marriage until Camilla's passing in 2012. John shared the last six years of his life with his loving companion Dorothy Seefurth.

After college, John served in the Marine Corps, 2nd Marine Division, for four years before accepting a sales/marketing position at US Steel in 1960. John first worked in the Central Steel Division in Chicago. He rose through the ranks, ultimately serving as Vice-President of National Oilwell, Oilwell Division in 1987. After a 27-year career with USX, John moved to Munster, IN, where he finished his professional life as a senior sales executive with NIPSCO, retiring in 2000. John was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 20 years, serving on various committees, lecturing and singing in the choir. He was known for his powerful, resonant bass voice, and sang professionally in his early years. He had a lifelong passion for classical music, opera, and nature. A dedicated athlete and powerful AAU Masters swimmer, John maintained his fitness regimen through his 85th year, working out regularly four days a week.

Baker, poet, gardener, traveler, reader, performer, lover of cats and trees, giver; John was a man benevolent in spirit, a refined gentleman, optimistic, generous, joyful, compassionate. He was a man endowed with the essence of kindness and humility-quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger. His favorite Bible verse speaks to his character, Micah 6:8, "He has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and love kindness, and walk humbly with your God."