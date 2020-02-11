John Phillip Bacino

MUNSTER, IN - John Phillip Bacino of Munster, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and children. John is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joann (Casale) Bacino, loving children, Phillip (Annette Gigliotti) Bacino, Gina (Tommy Grisafi), John (Laura Goldasich) Bacino and Vincent (Beckie Manous) Bacino. Adored grandchildren, Eden Rau, Johnny Bacino, Rena Bacino, Bella Grisafi and Gabi Grisafi. He is also survived by his only brother, Michael (Joanie) Bacino. He was preceded in death by father, Phillip Bacino, Mother, Jenny (Maggio) Bacino, Mother and Father in-law Josephine and Albert Casale, and special angel baby in heaven.

He was born on July 7, 1936 in Hammond, IN. He was educated at Morgan Park Academy in Chicago, IL, where he was Captain of the Grenadiers and Senior Class President. He then proudly attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN. After college he honorably served with the rank Sergeant in the United States Army.

John was a distinguished member of the Calumet Region, continuing his father's legacy, at his namesake, "The Original John's Pizzeria". He additionally opened several restaurants, banquet and catering facilities throughout the region.

Famously known as "Mr. B." or "Johnny B.", he was loved and respected by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was selflessly available to lend a helping hand, an ear to listen, or offer exceptional advice.

John's most successful accomplishment in life were his wife, children and grandchildren, where he instilled love, kindness and respect. He taught them the true meaning of family and his Sicilian heritage and family traditions. He was a lifelong member of the Sons of Italy, American Legion and the Italian American Club in Chicago, IL. John enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, but his true passion was his grandchildren. Some of his favorite hobbies were golf, fishing, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Kish Funeral Home at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311. Services will conclude with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery at 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL 60409. Memorial donations may be made to or . www.kishfuneralhome.net