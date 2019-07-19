John "Johnny" Popp

BLOOMINGTON, IN - John "Johnny" Popp left this earth early on July 8, 2019 in Bloomington, IN. He was born January 22, 1938 in East Chicago, IN to John and Mary (Coltor) Popp. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School and from Indiana University. Johnny served in the US Army and US Army Reserve. He worked in manufacturing and at retirement, was a Quality Control Process Control Engineer at General Electric (GE) in Bloomington.

Johnny is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Mary Frances (Pagliero) Popp, sister Mary Jane Popp (Erick Sprunger), Sacramento, CA, son John (Elise) Ryder, Show Low, AZ, one granddaughter and two great grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Mass will be said at St. Paul Catholic Center at 1413 E. 17th Street, Bloomington, on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., before the funeral begins.Arrangements are in care of The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third Street Bloomington, IN.

Memories and condolences may be shared at http:/www.thefuneralchapel.net.