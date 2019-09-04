John R. "Jack" Barkley

VALPARAISO, IN - John R. "Jack" Barkley, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born December 5, 1952 in East Chicago, IN to Lester and Charlotte (Corsbie) Barkley.

On November 2, 1985 he married Katherine Bestich who survives. John is also survived by his cousins Tom Grant, Barry (Nancy) Corsbie, Jeff, (Joni) Corsbie, and Diane Corsbie Gingerich; cousins-in-law Lou Corsbie and Mike Will also survive him. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his cousins Gary Corsbie and Wendy Corsbie Will. He was a mortgage banker for many years and retired from Centier Bank as senior vice-president in charge of the mortgage department. Jack was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, the Valparaiso Country Club, the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, and was president of the Indiana Mortgage Banker's Association. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 Washington St., Valparaiso. Rev. Dr. Timothy Leitzke will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso and on Thursday at the church, from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. www.bartholomewnewhard.com