John R. Cison

ESTERO, FL - John R. Cison, 88, of Estero, FL passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Lansing, IL he had been a resident of Estero for the past 4 years, moving from New Lenox, IL. John was born June 3, 1931 in Hammond, IN a son of the late Joseph and Katie (Halascik) Czyszczon.

Mr. Cison was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict where he earned a Purple Heart. He then had a 37 year career with Ford Motor Company, working as a tool & die maker, retiring in 1998. John was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion and the VFW. He enjoyed working in his garage where he would tinker with tools and cars.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Julie M. (Wisniewski) Cison; loving children, Laura Cison and her husband William Bingham of Estero, FL, John R. Cison II and his wife Laura of Lake Zurich, IL; brother, Edward Czyszczon and his wife June of Naples, FL; and cherished grandchildren, John R. Cison III, Bryce Cison and Julia Cison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph, Peter, Zigmunt, Stanley and Anna.

A service will be held with military honors on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL 60409. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.