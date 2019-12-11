John R. Morgan

SCHERERVILLE, IN - John R. Morgan age 85, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.

John was born in Joliet, IL to the late William and Agnes Morgan. On April 18, 1959, he married the love of his life Sandi.

John enjoyed cooking and sports, traveled extensively and loved going on cruises. He graduated from Griffith High School in 1956 where he was a Varsity basketball player. John proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from a long-time career at LTV Steel. He loved his Shetland Sheepdogs, Tailor and Riley.

John is survived by son, John P. Morgan, granddaughter Milissa Barr, sister, Mary Ellen Murphy and brother James Morgan.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sandi Morgan, brothers Donald Morgan and Billy Morgan and was recently joined in eternity by daughter Susan Stanczak.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:20-10:30 a.m. with Mass at 10:30 a.m. St. Michael Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375 with Father Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Burial will take place following the funeral at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.chapellawnfunerals.com