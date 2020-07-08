John R. Schultz "Schultzie"

"You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice" John's favorite quote by Bob Marley

On July 4, 2020 John R. Schultz, "Schultzie" age 61, peacefully passed away at home with his devoted, loving wife Judy holding him in her arms. He bravely fought cancer for three years with all his strength.

He was born in Gary Indiana, the much-awaited son of Big John and Rita (Egan) Schultz. His mother Rita, and loving sisters, Maureen and Patty doted on him his entire life. John was a man who changed his friend's lives; he made lifelong friends all over the world. He was a kind, thoughtful, and hilarious man of great faith who had a passion for life and a firm belief that loving his friends, family and Judy, was all that mattered.

John's love of life was only surpassed by his work ethic. He diligently worked over 42 years until his illness would not allow it anymore. He worked 24 years at Eagle Foods in the produce department before and after graduating from Merrillville High School in 1976. He then worked for Teamsters local 142, and finally 18 years for U.S. Steel at East Chicago Tin.

John had many passions, he loved the music of Jackson Browne, traveling to Jamaica, and the Caribbean, Notre Dame football, the Chicago Bears, the movie "It's a Wonderful Life", his dog, Newman, and cooking. Of all his passions the greatest was golf.

He was a superb golfer and knew everything about the game. He could recite every detail about the players remembering shots from rounds years before. Every year he wore his green jacket for the Masters and he and Judy gathered with friends to celebrate the tournament. The double eagle he scored on hole number 5, a par 5 on the red course at River Pointe Country Club was his finest hour in golf.

His love affair with Judy began 20 years ago. They married on April 21, 2007 at River Pointe. She completed his life and he hers. Rarely apart, they traveled, golfed, and worked, seizing life, and enjoying every minute together. When John got sick Judy was there every day becoming an expert on his illness. Her love for him and his for her, willed him to live. He had found her and wasn't leaving her without a fight.

He fought hard to stay with us and was never bitter. He told stories and made you laugh through his tribulations. He put his own needs aside. To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement. He filled our lives with joy and humor, but most of all love.

Waiting for John in heaven are his parents, John and Rita, his sisters, Maureen Scudella, and Patricia Ruthkay, his mother- in- law Betty Robinson, brother- in-law Herman Marres, and his adored dog, Newman. He is lovingly survived by his wife and soulmate, Judy, dear brother-in-law Robert( Beverly) Scudella, cherished sisters-in-law Cheryl ( Phillip) Perkins and Joyce Marres, cousin Mary Kay, and other cousins, brother-in-law Bill Ruthkay, special friends in the St. Germain family, Robert Roganovich and Dan and Melissa (Cohen) Sawochka.

His wife Judy welcomes you to attend a celebration of John's wonderful life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.to 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNEAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Memorial Service will commence Friday at 10:00 a.m. with Father Pat Kalich officiating. Please come with your favorite and funniest story about John. That is all John would want. www.burnsfuneral.com